British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI Shares Acquired by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth about $32,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 36.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 279.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $54.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.59. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $59.29.
British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.
