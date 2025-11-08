Legacy Investment Solutions LLC Invests $275,000 in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 1,016.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 97.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TT stock opened at $434.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $298.15 and a twelve month high of $476.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $418.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.03. The stock has a market cap of $96.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

TT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $494.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $407.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.50.

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,722,330. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,148 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,120. This represents a 7.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

