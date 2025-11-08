NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.06 million. NCR Voyix had a net margin of 38.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. NCR Voyix updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.850-0.900 EPS.

VYX traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $10.91. 2,336,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,582. NCR Voyix has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in NCR Voyix by 130.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 29,366 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in NCR Voyix by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 21,698 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in NCR Voyix by 5.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 86,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 27.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,672,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,306,000 after purchasing an additional 362,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 13.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 408,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 49,642 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $18.00 price objective on NCR Voyix in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NCR Voyix from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of NCR Voyix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NCR Voyix from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

