Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ Shares Purchased by ZEGA Investments LLC

ZEGA Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 27.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. ZEGA Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,598,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,382 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 458.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,252,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,771 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,858,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,254,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,842 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,696,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,194,000 after buying an additional 1,178,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,384.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 879,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,641,000 after buying an additional 820,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $90.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.06. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $99.20.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

