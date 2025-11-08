Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $439.23 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,503,332 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 91,582 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $439,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,782 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 6.6% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 535,402 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $156,428,000 after purchasing an additional 33,042 shares in the last quarter. ZEGA Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $439,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 142.9% in the second quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 85 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 280,664 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $82,003,000 after buying an additional 13,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho raised shares of McDonald’s to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $322.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.91.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 13,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.42, for a total value of $3,945,716.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,734.52. This represents a 74.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 99 shares in the company, valued at $30,690. This represents a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,134 shares of company stock worth $4,570,716. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD opened at $299.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $304.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $276.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.48%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

