The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Price Target Raised to $200.00

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ENSG. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $190.00 target price on The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group Price Performance

The Ensign Group stock traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $118.73 and a fifty-two week high of $193.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.28.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 6.99%.The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.480-6.540 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 4.47%.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In related news, Director John O. Agwunobi sold 246 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.87, for a total transaction of $46,462.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,976.73. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $126,448.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $4,525,393.28. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,719 shares of company stock worth $306,644 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,558,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,961,000 after buying an additional 199,983 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 96.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,818,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,035 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,741,000 after purchasing an additional 20,229 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 941,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 800,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,534,000 after purchasing an additional 99,147 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.