Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given New $272.00 Price Target at HSBC

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at HSBC from $232.00 to $272.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the online travel company’s stock. HSBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial set a $210.00 price objective on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Expedia Group from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and twenty-three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.00.

Expedia Group Stock Up 17.5%

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $258.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.05. The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $130.01 and a 1-year high of $264.20.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. Expedia Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $175,409.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,971.68. The trade was a 6.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total transaction of $623,340.00. Following the sale, the director owned 33,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,035,015.24. This represents a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 9,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,132 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter worth about $325,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 177,934 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,911,000 after buying an additional 63,244 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 3,369.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $172,995,000 after buying an additional 999,454 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $1,648,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $574,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Articles

