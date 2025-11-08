Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,334 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 64.2% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $616.89 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $634.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $611.72 and a 200 day moving average of $576.69.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

