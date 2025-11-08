Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Bluejay Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of BJDX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 144,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,088. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Bluejay Diagnostics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bluejay Diagnostics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Bluejay Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.