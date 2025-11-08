Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 1,161 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 290.9% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $75.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.44. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $82.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

