General Dynamics Corporation $GD Shares Purchased by Keystone Financial Services

Keystone Financial Services grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 783.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 64.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total transaction of $5,600,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,260,782.80. The trade was a 51.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total transaction of $2,617,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 22,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,328,685.24. The trade was a 26.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,370 shares of company stock valued at $50,143,516. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD opened at $346.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $334.45 and a 200-day moving average of $306.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12-month low of $239.20 and a 12-month high of $360.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.19. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 8.18%.The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $385.00 target price on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $365.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $369.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.89.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

