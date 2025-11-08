iShares Gold Trust $IAU Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 463.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,484 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $17,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 16,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 37.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,561,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,051,000 after acquiring an additional 424,915 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 204,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAU opened at $75.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.44. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $82.55.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

