Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,756 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $24.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $27.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

