ZEGA Investments LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

ZEGA Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. ZEGA Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $368.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $356.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.29 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $236.13 and a 1-year high of $403.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

