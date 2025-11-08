Wedbush Cuts Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target to $42.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Super Micro Computer’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.38.

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $39.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.85. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $1,755,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 21,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,461.60. This trade represents a 64.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $1,128,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 100,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,522,486.32. The trade was a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $3,890,950 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 16.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 46.0% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

