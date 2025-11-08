RWA Wealth Partners LLC Buys 9,286 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,286 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $7,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 113.5% in the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace by 81.9% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.27.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $307.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.04. The company has a market cap of $324.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $159.36 and a twelve month high of $316.67.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

