Marco Investment Management LLC Buys 1,773 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.1% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 93,337 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.7% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 5,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $988,822,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 153.1% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on UNP shares. Barclays downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $263.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a $253.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.63.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $221.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 28.73%.Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

