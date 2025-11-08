Peter Bulgarelli Sells 166 Shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) CEO Peter Bulgarelli sold 166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $12,474.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 111,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,381,329.20. The trade was a 0.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ventas Stock Up 1.5%

Ventas stock opened at $76.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 146.28, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.68 and a 12-month high of $76.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.75 and its 200 day moving average is $67.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Ventas had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.480 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 369.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Ventas in the third quarter worth about $365,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 2.1% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ventas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.08.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

