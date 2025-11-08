Reviewing Adaptive Medias (OTCMKTS:ADTM) and Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG)

Adaptive Medias (OTCMKTS:ADTM – Get Free Report) and Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Adaptive Medias and Interpublic Group of Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptive Medias 0 0 0 0 0.00 Interpublic Group of Companies 0 6 3 0 2.33

Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus price target of $32.27, suggesting a potential upside of 26.52%. Given Interpublic Group of Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Interpublic Group of Companies is more favorable than Adaptive Medias.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Medias N/A N/A N/A Interpublic Group of Companies 4.27% 28.72% 6.22%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adaptive Medias and Interpublic Group of Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Adaptive Medias and Interpublic Group of Companies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Medias N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Interpublic Group of Companies $10.35 billion 0.90 $689.50 million $1.18 21.61

Interpublic Group of Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Adaptive Medias.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.4% of Interpublic Group of Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Interpublic Group of Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Interpublic Group of Companies beats Adaptive Medias on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adaptive Medias

Adaptive Medias, Inc. offers programmatic audience and content monetization. It provides these unique capabilities to monetize content efficiently across multiple marketing channels, including mobile, video and online display advertising. The company was founded by Omar Akram, Sal Aziz, and Qayed Murtaza Shareef on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names. The Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions segment offers advertising, corporate, and brand identity services; and strategic consulting under FCB, IPG Health, McCann Worldgroup, and MullenLowe Group brands. Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions segment provides public relations and other specialized communications services, live events, sports and entertainment marketing, and strategic consulting under IPG DXTRA Health, The Weber Shandwick Collective, Golin, Jack Morton, Momentum, and Octagon brand names. The company was formerly known as McCann-Erickson Incorporated and changed its name to The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. in January 1961. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

