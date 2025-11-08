Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Stock Holdings Increased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $39,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 58,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,333,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,631,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 37.6% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $186.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.52. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $188.85. The company has a market capitalization of $148.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

