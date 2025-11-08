Stokes Family Office LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Afbi LP acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $20,494,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,704,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,389 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647,924 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,653,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,697,605,000 after purchasing an additional 238,402 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,225,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,624,000 after purchasing an additional 373,546 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $616.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $767.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $611.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $576.69. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $634.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

