GE Aerospace $GE Stake Boosted by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 39.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 13.3% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the first quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 132.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,560,000 after purchasing an additional 33,375 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $366.00 price target on GE Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.27.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $307.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $159.36 and a one year high of $316.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $296.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.04.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. GE Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

