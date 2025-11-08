KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $50.71 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.7% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $50,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.82.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $370.71 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company has a market capitalization of $369.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $397.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. This represents a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,234.11. This trade represents a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

