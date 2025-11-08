RWA Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 197.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,188 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $39,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 930.0% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $609.74 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $637.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $601.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $559.22.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.694 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

