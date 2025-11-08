Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HLNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $169.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.29.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock traded up $3.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,528. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $111.98 and a 1-year high of $203.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.46. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 30.66%.The company had revenue of $190.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.86 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder River 5 Ltd French sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $21,976,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 330,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,350,497.65. This trade represents a 31.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 11.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,197,000 after purchasing an additional 25,867 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

