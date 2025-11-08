Bk Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Bk Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.31, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $24.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 million. Bk Technologies had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 37.71%. Bk Technologies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.800-3.800 EPS.

Bk Technologies Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN BKTI traded down $5.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.35. 80,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,955. Bk Technologies has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $86.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.38. The company has a market cap of $281.06 million, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bk Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bk Technologies

In related news, insider Branko Avanic sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $136,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,969 shares in the company, valued at $750,389.29. This represents a 15.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bk Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKTI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Bk Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Bk Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Bk Technologies by 3,882.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in Bk Technologies during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Bk Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.05% of the company’s stock.

Bk Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) that are hand-held (portable) or installed in vehicles (mobile).

Further Reading

