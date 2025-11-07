Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Lowers Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF $SGOL

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 217.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Group LTD boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $37.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day moving average of $33.58. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $41.77.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

