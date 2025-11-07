Juniper Hill Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Juniper Hill Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,544 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 15.3% of Juniper Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Juniper Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $62,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 930.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $611.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $600.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $557.99. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.