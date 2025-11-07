Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $652,000 Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Princeton Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at about $369,612,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,707,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,787,000 after buying an additional 6,459,123 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,834,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,681,000 after buying an additional 5,136,154 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 35.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,726,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,082,000 after buying an additional 2,795,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 22.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 10,013,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCHP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.37.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 2.4%

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $59.35 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The company has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.56, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Microchip Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently -535.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $505,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,287.20. This trade represents a 19.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $682,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,886.25. The trade was a 24.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

