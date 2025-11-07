Corning Incorporated $GLW Shares Sold by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 191.5% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its position in shares of Corning by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Corning by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Corning by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Corning from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.82.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 23,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $2,060,795.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,053.75. The trade was a 56.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward A. Schlesinger sold 20,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $1,906,486.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 66,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,110,008.75. This represents a 23.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 173,856 shares of company stock worth $15,456,476 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Stock Up 1.0%

Corning stock opened at $87.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.11. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $92.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.65, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.12%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.89%.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.