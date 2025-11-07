Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.800-0.870 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Up 2.4%

SHO stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $12.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 465.48, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 1.12%. Sunstone Hotel Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.800-0.870 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Featured Stories

