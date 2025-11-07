Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.800-0.870 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Up 2.4%
SHO stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $12.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 465.48, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.28.
Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 1.12%. Sunstone Hotel Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.800-0.870 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.
