ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Receives “Hold” Rating from Benchmark

ARM has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ARM from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ARM in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.55.

ARM opened at $158.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 4.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.07. ARM has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $183.16.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. ARM had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 18.81%.The business’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. ARM has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ARM will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ARM by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,574,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,129,000 after buying an additional 2,446,224 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of ARM by 41.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,745,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,684 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of ARM by 116.8% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,457,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ARM by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,476,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,848,000 after acquiring an additional 168,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in ARM by 27.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,417,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,320,000 after purchasing an additional 309,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

