iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF $MEAR Stock Holdings Reduced by Smart Money Group LLC

Smart Money Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,256 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Smart Money Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF were worth $6,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000.

BATS:MEAR opened at $50.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average is $50.29. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $49.44 and a 12 month high of $50.51.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

