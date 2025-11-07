North Capital Inc. Invests $67,000 in HCM II Acquisition Corp. $HOND

North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCM II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HOND – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in HCM II Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCM II Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of HCM II Acquisition by 41,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in HCM II Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,416,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCM II Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,156,000.

Get HCM II Acquisition alerts:

HCM II Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:HOND opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06. HCM II Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $31.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of HCM II Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HCM II Acquisition

About HCM II Acquisition

(Free Report)

HCM II Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on April 4, 2024 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCM II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCM II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCM II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.