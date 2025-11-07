Smart Money Group LLC Sells 5,338 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

Smart Money Group LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,338 shares during the quarter. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iams Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 40,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 8.2%

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $99.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.69 and a 200 day moving average of $95.25. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $75.43 and a 52 week high of $99.41.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

