North Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF $BTCO

North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter valued at $583,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF by 55.4% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF by 42.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $720,000. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF alerts:

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Trading Down 2.8%

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF stock opened at $100.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.44 and its 200 day moving average is $109.74. Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF has a 12-month low of $74.65 and a 12-month high of $125.96.

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Profile

The Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. BTCO was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.