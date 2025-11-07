Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF $VGUS Stock Holdings Raised by North Capital Inc.

North Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGUS – Free Report) by 97.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,958 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF comprises 1.7% of North Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. North Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0%
Shares of NASDAQ:VGUS opened at $75.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.47. Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF has a one year low of $75.02 and a one year high of $76.00.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement
Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF (VGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Short Treasury index. The fund tracks an index of US Treasurys with maturities of one to three months, selected and weighted by market value. VGUS was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Why Investors Shouldn’t Fear the Dip in Microsoft Stock
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- DigitalOcean’s Tide Has Turned: Get Ready to Ride the Wave
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- CAVA Stock Looking for Direction After Earnings Miss
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGUS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.