Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF $VGUS Stock Holdings Raised by North Capital Inc.

North Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGUS – Free Report) by 97.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,958 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF comprises 1.7% of North Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. North Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGUS opened at $75.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.47. Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF has a one year low of $75.02 and a one year high of $76.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.2401 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF (VGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Short Treasury index. The fund tracks an index of US Treasurys with maturities of one to three months, selected and weighted by market value. VGUS was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by Vanguard.

