Princeton Capital Management LLC Sells 262 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

Princeton Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for 0.7% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 116.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $488.00 to $467.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $542.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.72.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE DE opened at $474.73 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $387.03 and a 1-year high of $533.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $466.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.91. The company has a market capitalization of $128.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.29 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.