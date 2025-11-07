Princeton Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Princeton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 844 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBS. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 136.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,387 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,277 shares in the company, valued at $28,138,500. The trade was a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.60, for a total transaction of $2,381,095.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,271,058 shares in the company, valued at $637,562,692.80. The trade was a 0.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,098 shares of company stock valued at $24,757,257. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot stock opened at $395.85 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $375.01 and a fifty-two week high of $881.13. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,948.13, a PEG ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $476.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $528.82.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $809.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.80 million. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. HubSpot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-9.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.990 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $606.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.32.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

