Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Purchases 67 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in Equinix by 13.5% in the second quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 485,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,231,000 after purchasing an additional 57,630 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total transaction of $58,612.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,935,708. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.47, for a total value of $84,047.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,956,570.19. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 579 shares of company stock valued at $454,188. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $819.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $799.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $817.53. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $701.41 and a one year high of $994.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.27 by $0.56. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 11.82%.The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Equinix from $940.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Equinix and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $960.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equinix

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

