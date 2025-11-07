What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for IBKR FY2025 Earnings?

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a report released on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.87. Zacks Research has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Interactive Brokers Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.06 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler set a $80.00 price objective on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $80.00 price target on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.08.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $69.86 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $32.82 and a 52-week high of $73.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.28.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 10.12%.Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 43.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 126.7% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Director Jill Bright bought 400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,548.80. This trade represents a 4.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 17,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $1,122,075.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,289 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,850.42. This trade represents a 37.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,220,797 shares of company stock worth $78,337,744. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

