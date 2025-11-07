Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Makes New $5.18 Million Investment in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. $DEA

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 233,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.52% of Easterly Government Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEA. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter worth $109,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 12,846.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Compass Point set a $26.45 price target on Easterly Government Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. New Street Research set a $20.00 price objective on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.41.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $21.47 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.33 and a 12-month high of $34.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $989.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The company had revenue of $82.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 1.00%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.020 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 600.00%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

