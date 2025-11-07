Target Corporation $TGT Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,916 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Target by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Target by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Target by 33.1% in the first quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 25,813 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in Target by 5.4% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,024 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Target from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Loop Capital set a $95.00 target price on Target in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Target from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

NYSE:TGT opened at $89.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. Target Corporation has a one year low of $85.36 and a one year high of $158.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.36.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

