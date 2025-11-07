Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 3.0% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $14,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Painted Porch Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 450.0% during the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 314.8% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its stake in Salesforce by 383.3% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $543,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,644,396.50. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 3,400 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,819.84. The trade was a 801.89% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,372 shares of company stock valued at $18,317,866. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM opened at $239.27 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.48 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.13. The company has a market cap of $227.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

