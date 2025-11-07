Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP is Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies makes up about 5.3% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $25,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 25,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $196.52 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $170.99 and a one year high of $234.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.60 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 37.91%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.220-11.320 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $225.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $212.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.48.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

