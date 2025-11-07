Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Acquired by Swf LLC

Swf LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9,008.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 624,886 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 41.7% of Swf LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Swf LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $358,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $616.24 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $634.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $611.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $575.68. The company has a market capitalization of $766.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.