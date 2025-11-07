Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN Shares Purchased by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,246,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,715 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,648,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the first quarter worth $53,894,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the second quarter worth $35,313,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 34.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,706,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,930,000 after buying an additional 1,452,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Souvik Das sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 132,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,980. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Subi Sethi sold 7,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $131,433.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 226,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,006.40. The trade was a 3.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,283. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Down 8.4%

NYSE CWAN opened at $15.85 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $35.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.69.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $205.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.66 million. Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 61.28%.Clearwater Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Clearwater Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Analytics declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CWAN. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

Get Our Latest Report on Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.