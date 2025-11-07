iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF $ICSH is Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s Largest Position

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,344 shares during the quarter. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF makes up approximately 12.2% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.65% of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF worth $38,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICSH. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Price Performance

ICSH opened at $50.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.62. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $50.77.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.