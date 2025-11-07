Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 7,248 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Disciplina Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $46.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $112.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.58.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. Novo Nordisk A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

