Headland Capital LLC Buys New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Headland Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.2% of Headland Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,966.7% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 62 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 525.0% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $472.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $467.32 and a 200-day moving average of $432.05. The company has a market cap of $122.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $493.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.